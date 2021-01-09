Just In
BSNL Might Start 4G Services In All Circles Soon
BSNL, which is in the process of removing FUP from the plans, is likely to start its 4G services soon. This development comes after the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) allotted a liberalized spectrum to the operator. Besides, the ministry issued a notice for the 4G auction.
Notably, the operator has received 5 MHz in the 2100 MHz band. The company is using this much spectrum in all 20 circles, including Mumbai. However, these services are not available in Delhi and Rajasthan. Earlier, it has been allotted 5 Mhz and 10 MHz in 850 Mhz and 1800 Mhz band in Delhi and Rajasthan circles. The operator has received this much spectrum for 20 years, which means until 2040.
BSNL is currently using 900 Mhz and 1800 MHz so that it can offer 2G its services to its users in the country. Meanwhile, Financial Express reported that 12 companies, including global, are interested in deploying 4G networks. These firms include Nokia, Ericsson, Tejas Network, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and more. Besides, both Huawei and ZTE shared their intention in the company's 4G tender.
Several Indian And Global Companies Might Go For BSNL 4G
Besides, the Department of Telecommunication is planning to hold a pre-bid meeting on March 11, 2020. The report also pointed out that 12 companies have shown interest, issued by the operator. If we talk about the Indian companies that want to participate in the auction, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sterlite Technologies, HFCL, Tejas Network, ITI, and Larsen & Toubro. The global companies include Mavenir Systems, Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson. On the other hand, many reports believe that Reliance Jio might go for the upcoming spectrum auction as soon its radiowaves is going to expire in 12 to 14 circles.
