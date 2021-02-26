BSNL Launches Three DSL Broadband Plans; Offering 10Mbps Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has brought three DSL broadband plans for its customers. These plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555 and unlike other internet plans these packs are offering slow speed. Notably, the company has seven million wireline users alongside one million customers in the Bharat Fiber segment. This shows that there is a large chunk of customers who are using the DSL plans, which is why the company has launched plans in the same segment with only 10 Mbps speed.

BSNL Rs. 299, Rs. 399, And Rs. 555 DSL Broadband Plans: Details

BSNL plans of Rs. 299 is known as 100GB CUL. This plan 10 Mbps speed until 100GB data, which will be reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan is available in all circles except in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Notably, Rs. 299 is available for six months only after that users have to migrate to Rs. 399 DSL plan. To get this plan, BSNL DSL broadband users have to pay Rs. 500. Besides, this plan is also offering unlimited calling to all networks in the country.

The second plan in the list is available at Rs. 399 and known as 200GB CUL broadband plan. The Rs. 399 DSL plan from the company is providing 10 Mbps speed until 200GB of data that will be reduced to 2Mbps. To avail, this plan is also offering buyers have to pay Rs. 500 as a security deposit for one month. This pack is also offering unlimited calling for 30 days.

The Rs. 555, where users will get 500GB of data along with unlimited calling. The speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps speed. Furthermore, users can avail the packs for a long duration. These plans last for 5.5 months, 10.5 months, 20.5 months, and 30.5 months. Additionally, users will get free services for 5.5 months. This plan will be available from March 1st, 2021.

Best Mobiles in India