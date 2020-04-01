ENGLISH

    BSNL Launches Three Plans For Prepaid Customers; Offering Content From Eros Now

    By
    |

    After launching a free talk time pack for its prepaid customers, the state-run telecom operator has joined hands with Eros Now. This is not the first time the telco has joined hands with any online content provider. Earlier, BSNL tied up with Amazon. Under this new partnership, the telco will offer premium content to its customers. Besides, the company has launched three plans, where it offers content from Eros Now.

    BSNL Launches Three Plans For Prepaid Customers

     

    BSNL And Eros Now Plans: Detail

    The three plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 298, and Rs. 1,999. The first plan of Rs. 98 is valid for 24 days, while Rs. 298 offers premium content for 54 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,999, where the telco is offering content for 60 days. This plan is an annual plan. But, you'll get this benefit for only two months.

    These prepaid packs offer 12,000+ music videos, original shows, and short-format content. "These numerous special tariff packs attract different customers," Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said in a statement.

    BSNL Extends Validity Of Prepaid Plans

    Meanwhile, the telco has extended the validity of the prepaid plans. The plans are available until April 20, 2020. Besides, the company is offering Rs. 10 talk time without any charge. The operator has launched this offer after the telecom regulator TRAI wants telcos to help the customers during the lockdown. In fact, MTNL is also offering the same benefits to its customers in Delhi and In Mumbai.

    "Though the telecommunication services have been considered as essential services and thus granted an exception from closing down. However, lockdown may adversely affect the working of customer service centers/point of sale locations," TRAI said. Besides, the telco has launched plans for its landline customers, where the operator is providing 5GB data every day to its customers during the lockdown.

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 19:38 [IST]
