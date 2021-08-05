BSNL Launches Three Recharge Plans; Offering Unlimited Calling And Data Benefits To Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of new recharge vouchers for those mobile users whose validity has been expiring in August. This means users who are under the grace period can access this benefit.

BSNL New Recharge Vouchers

BSNL has launched a plan of Rs. 201, where users will get all benefits for 90 days. The Rs. 201 recharge vouchers offer 300 minutes for calling all networks. It includes 6GB of data and 99 free messages for the same period.

In addition, the telecom operator has launched two plans, which are priced at Rs. 139 and Rs. 1,199. Notably, the plans have been launched for users who are under a grace period.

The Rs. 139 plan provides unlimited calling to all networks, including Delhi and Mumbai, 2GB of data, and 80Kbps speed for 28 days. This plan also provides 100 messages per day. The Rs. 1,199 plan will offer unlimited calling, 24GB of data, and 100 messages per day for 365 days.

However, to avail the benefits of these recharge vouchers, users should know the status of the ongoing plan, and for that users have to dial *123#. After that, BSNL will display your plan along with validity and the grace period.

BSNL Launches eSIM Plans: Check Details

Apart from the new recharge vouchers, BSNL has launched plans for the eSIM segment. The telecom operator has launched tariffs slabs for M2M and IoT connections for its 1.5 lakh connections. Besides, BSNL has revised other eSIM plans and waived off annual charges with private APN.

The newly launched plans are known as IoT 1, IoT 2, IoT 3, IoT 4, IoT 5, IoT 6, IoT 7, IoT 7, IoT 8, IoT 9, and IoT 10. These plans offer 10MB, 50MB, 100MB, 300MB, 500MB, 1GB, 5GB, 10GB, 25GB, and 60GB of data per month, respectively.

It is worth noting that BSNL always looks for a new segment to expand its offerings. The state-run telecom operator BSNL is struggling and looking for ways to launch its 4G services, but it is not getting proper support from the Government, which is why it is making changes in its 3G plans so that can retain users.

