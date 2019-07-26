ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Launches Two Long-Term Prepaid Plans: Price, Benefits, And Validity

    By
    |

    BSNL has launched two new long- term plans for its customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The first plan starts at Rs. 1,399 prepaid plan and offers unlimited voice calls to any network along with 1.5GB daily data and 50SMS per day.

    BSNL Launches Two Long-Term Prepaid Plans

     

    The new plan offers a validity of 270 days and is available for a limited period of 90 days starting from July 25. However, free voice calling will not be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai, reports TelecomTalk.

    The other plan is available for Rs. 1,001. This plan is somewhat similar to the abovementioned plan but with 9GB for 270 days.

    Also, you get 750 local and national SMS throughout the plan's validity. This plan also can only be availed during the promotional period of 90 days that commenced on July 25.

    Meanwhile, the telco has set sales targets for its business verticals such as fixed-line, enterprise businesses, Fibre-to-Home, and consumer mobility or wireless for the current fiscal year.

    Under the new sales plan, each circle has been asked to ensure at least Rs. 1,000 crore rent income from the unutilized spaces, reports IANS.

    According to the report, BSNL's consumer mobility vertical has been given a target to achieve two million gross connections every month. Furthermore, BSNL CMD, P.K. Purwar has come up with a new slogan --ACTION-- Adopting Changes to Improve Outcomes Now.

    To recall, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has informed the Lok Sabha that BSNL is expected to post-loss over Rs. 14,000 crores for the financial year 2018-19, with a decline in revenue to Rs. 19,308 crores during the same period.

    Our Take On BSNL New Plans

    It is a known fact that BSNL is facing a financial crisis. But its consumer-centric moves are very popular among users and are this is somehow helping the operator to get more users.

     

    However, the telco has seen a dip in its revenue ever since Reliance Jio forayed into the market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl prepaid postpaid
    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue