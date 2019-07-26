BSNL Launches Two Long-Term Prepaid Plans: Price, Benefits, And Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has launched two new long- term plans for its customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The first plan starts at Rs. 1,399 prepaid plan and offers unlimited voice calls to any network along with 1.5GB daily data and 50SMS per day.

The new plan offers a validity of 270 days and is available for a limited period of 90 days starting from July 25. However, free voice calling will not be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai, reports TelecomTalk.

The other plan is available for Rs. 1,001. This plan is somewhat similar to the abovementioned plan but with 9GB for 270 days.

Also, you get 750 local and national SMS throughout the plan's validity. This plan also can only be availed during the promotional period of 90 days that commenced on July 25.

Meanwhile, the telco has set sales targets for its business verticals such as fixed-line, enterprise businesses, Fibre-to-Home, and consumer mobility or wireless for the current fiscal year.

Under the new sales plan, each circle has been asked to ensure at least Rs. 1,000 crore rent income from the unutilized spaces, reports IANS.

According to the report, BSNL's consumer mobility vertical has been given a target to achieve two million gross connections every month. Furthermore, BSNL CMD, P.K. Purwar has come up with a new slogan --ACTION-- Adopting Changes to Improve Outcomes Now.

To recall, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has informed the Lok Sabha that BSNL is expected to post-loss over Rs. 14,000 crores for the financial year 2018-19, with a decline in revenue to Rs. 19,308 crores during the same period.

Our Take On BSNL New Plans

It is a known fact that BSNL is facing a financial crisis. But its consumer-centric moves are very popular among users and are this is somehow helping the operator to get more users.

However, the telco has seen a dip in its revenue ever since Reliance Jio forayed into the market.

