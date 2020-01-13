ENGLISH

    BSNL Launches Wings App; Offering ISD Calling Feature

    Voice over LTE has become the center of buzz in the telecom sector. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently announced the launch of their VoWi-Fi services in India. Now, it seems state-run telecom operator has also joined the bandwagon and launched its services in the country.

    BSNL Launches Wings App; Offering ISD Calling Feature

     

    BSNL has launched its Wings services, where users can make calls through the internet similarly like VoWi-Fi services. However, there are many differences in the BNSL Wings facility. Let's talk about the details.

    BSNL Wings: Features, Benefits And Price

    The technology is the same in both cases, but users need to install an app before using Wings services. Whereas, there is no need to install anything before using VoWi-Fi. For using, VoWi-Fi services users have to go to settings and switch on both VoLTE and VoWi-Fi features of the smartphone.

    On the other hand, users have to pay some amount of money to BSNL before using its Wings app. The telco is charging Rs. 1,099. After that, users will get login details of the app, and anyone can use this app. Unlike Reliance Jio and Airtel, you don't need to have a compatible smartphone. This service is available to all mobile devices. Apart from that, both Airtel and Reliance Jio will roll out their VoWi-Fi services internationally in the coming months.

    It is worth mentioning that BSNL is also offering the ISD calling feature with its Wings app. However, users need to pay Rs. 2,000 before using this feature. After this, users will get Rs. 1,800 free minutes free for the calling. Besides, it offers free-roaming while you are traveling to other countries.

    In addition, the telco is offering discounts to all government employees. The company is only charging Rs. 599 as a deposit amount. This service seems good for the government employees, but private players are far ahead in terms of introducing new technology and offering benefits to their users.

    bsnl
    Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
