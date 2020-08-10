BSNL Makes Data Speed 10 Times Faster In Andaman & Nicobar Circle News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, BSNL launched its 2G services in the Vijaynagar, and now it has announced the launch of new broadband plans in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Besides, the telco has increased the offering on its wireline and mobile plan for its users in the same location.

The new offerings are specially designed for submarine cable connectivity customers in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In fact, the services will provide high-speed internet to the people of Islands. "The CANI project of connecting the Islands with Chennai by a submarine optical fiber cable of 2312 Kms under Sea is executed by BSNL. Despite many challenges, the project is completed in a scheduled timeline and without any cost overrun," PK Purwar, Chairman, BSNL said.

BSNL News Offer In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Under this new offer, BSNL is offering speed between 10Mbps and 15 Mbps, and data download between 30GB and 75GB per month on the existing packs. Similarly, the company has increased its download speed after the data ends, and now it ships 2 Mbps in several plans. Notably, the speed has been increased, but the prices of plans are still the same.

Furthermore, the company has increased the speed on its FTTH plans, and now it is offering 100 Mbps speed, which is again 15 times higher than the earlier one, while the data download has been increased from 60GB to 1500GB per month. The data restriction is also increased to 4 Mbps from 512 kbps.

"While the facilities in terms of data volume download have been increased multiple times with enhanced speed, there is no increase in the monthly tariff plan charges in any of the plan," said Chief General Manager, BSNL, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The BSNL development comes just a day before the launch of submarine Optical Fibre Cable. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Fibre Cable on Monday (August 10, 2020), and it will connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep Little Andaman, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Car Nicobar,and Long Island.

Best Mobiles in India