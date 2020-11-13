BSNL Might Bring 4G Services In Delhi And Mumbai From January 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL that offers its services in 20 circles is likely to add to more circles in the coming days as the license of MTNL is going to expire on January 10th, 2021. The state-run telecom operator is reportedly planning to offer its services in Delhi and Mumbai from January 1st, 2021.

Notably, MTNL license in Delhi and Mumbai was expired in 2017, but the telco received an extension for two years to 2019, and again it got a two years' extension. This means that the extension will end in January next year and BSNL is planning to provide both landline and other wireless services in Delhi and Mumbai. However, initially, the company will offer trial services for about five to six months and MTNL subscribers might be migrated to its (BSNL) network.

Apart from offering services, there are high chances that BSNL might launch 4G services in these two circles by the mid of 2021, reports Business Standard. The report said that the telecom company is also planning to float the tender for telecom equipment once the plan is ready. The details of the upcoming tariff plans in both circles are still unknown, but still, it is expected that rates might remain the same.

BSNL To Upgrade 4G Mobile Towers In Delhi And Mumbai

Besides, BSNL is planning to upgrade its 49,300 mobile towers to offer a 4G network. Furthermore, the telecom operator is likely to give a chance to other equipment makers as the Government has announced a PLI scheme, where it is offering Rs. 12,195 crores. The new move is likely to increase exports from India. Surprisingly, all three private players are waiting for the government approval for the 5G trials, whereas BSNL is yet to receive a 4G spectrum.

