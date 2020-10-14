BSNL Might Manage MTNL International Calls By End Of 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is reportedly to be in talks with MTNL to manage its international calls. It is expected that both companies will take a call by the end of this year. Both companies are in discussion and once it has been decided, then the former will manage all its international calls.

"The two companies (BSNL and MTNL) are in discussions and a decision is likely to be taken within 1-2 months, enabling BSNL to facilitate MTNL's international calls on its networks," BSNL chairman Pravin Kumar Purwar was quoted by ET. The matter does not require any approval from any higher authority, especially Digital Communications Communication (DCC).

MTNL Might Become Virtual Network Operator Under BSNL

The new development comes after MTNL and BSNL decided that the former will work as a virtual network operator of the latter. Under this new arrangement, MNTL will offer all services, such as landline, broadband, and mobile for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. However, the company has not made any final decision on the same.

Notably, if an MTNL will operate as VNO, then there is no need to hire more people. Besides, the operator can use the infrastructure of the BSNL, which means that the former can save lots of money on resources.

"Internationally, a VNO is engaged only in mobile services, but here we have tweaked the definition a bit. Therefore, MTNL can provide all the services from a landline to mobile and broadband," official sources close to the development was quoted by the newspaper.

Apart from that, the government has asked all ministries, PSUs, and other public departments to use BSNL and MTNL networks. This means that the Department of Telecommunication wants to give some relief to the loss-making entities and wants to increase the revenue of both MTNL and BSNL as both have posted a loss of Rs. 3,694 crore and Rs. 15,500 crore during the last financial year.

