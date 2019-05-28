BSNL New Foreigner Plan: Offers 1GB data for 30 days

ENGLISH

    The State-run telecom operator BSNL has been launching new plans on a daily basis and now the telco has come up with a prepaid plan for a foreigner or short term mobile connections, Telecomtalk reported.

    According to a report the newly launched plan starts at Rs. 389 where foreigners will get 1GB data per day for 30 days and speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps after the given data is over.

    In addition, the user will get free 100 SMS per day.

    Meanwhile the telco has launched Rs.56 STV plan, however, this plan is only available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle. This plan also offers 1.5 GB daily data to the consumers for 14 days.

    The company has also revised its Rs.198 STV and now this plan is valid for 56 days along with 2GB data per day instead of 28 days and 1.5 Gb data earlier.

    To refresh, BSNL has launched My offers feature to help/guide customers and Retailers (POS) in determining the best voucher based on customer's usage pattern.

    The primary purpose of this scheme is that customer should get better value for their money by recharging more efficient voucher. Retailers can also use this scheme to offer better, prompt and personalized services to BSNL mobile customers.

    This will be a win-win proposition for BSNL, customers as well as channel partners, BSNL said.

    This feature will allow the customer to avail best suitable STV based on his/her usage pattern instantaneously by just dialing "*121#" before recharge.

    Also, if the customer wants to know other available STVs, they can simply dial "*121*1#" and will receive the list of all available STVs in his circle.

    BSNL has launched a new offer for Foreigners.

    The newly launched plan starts at Rs. 389 where foreigners will get 1GB data per day for 30 days.

     

    The plan also offers 100 SMS per day.

    The telco has launched Rs.56 STV plan.

