Dial 1299 from your Jio number and get 10GB free data

Where to check?

The data balance can be checked from the MyJio app. Open the MyJio app on your smartphone and go to the My Plans section from the menu. Over here, you can see the 10GB data add-on. Once you start using the free data, you can see the balance from the MyJio app itself.

Existing Add-on

Usually, Jio offers Rs. 101 data add-on pack that gives 6GB 4G data and this has to be purchased separately in addition to the existing tariff plan. The data add-on packs are meant for those subscribers who consume a lot of data. With the free 10GB add-on pack, users who end up exhausting the daily FUP can use the free data without paying any additional charges. Basically, you can use this 10GB data only after crossing the daily data FUP as per your plan.

Dial the toll-free

Though this 10GB free data add-on is a great offer from Reliance Jio, it is not applicable to all users. Those who haven't received the free data can dial the toll-free number 1299 to get 10GB data for free and enjoy using it until March 27 without any concerns of exhausting the daily limit. Do dial this number from your Jio number and let us know if you have received the free add-on pack.

