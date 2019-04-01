BSNL now offers 4G services in Telangana: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua BSNL has launched this service in Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryal, Peddapalli, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra, Gadwal, Jadcherla, Nagar Kurnool, Shadnagar, and Tadvai.

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly launched its 4G services in 25 towns of Telangana circle, Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report, BSNL has launched this service in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Medak.

BSNL has launched this service in Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryal, Peddapalli, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra, Gadwal, Jadcherla, Nagar Kurnool, Shadnagar, and Tadvai.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched tariff vouchers for Wi-Fi hotspots in which the company has listed four plans of Rs.19, Rs. 59 Rs. 59 and Rs. 69.

Under Rs. 19 the company is providing 2GB of data for a period of two days. The Rs. 39 offers 7GB data for seven days. while Rs. 59 plans are providing 15GB data for a period of 15 days and lastly, Rs.69 plan is providing 30GB data for 69 days.

In fact, BSNL has joined hands with Hughes Communications to enable satellite broadband connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The project addresses growing bandwidth demand in these island regions located beyond the reach of terrestrial technology.

BSNL has also launched its Digital Gram Sewaks to provide BharatFibre in Rural India Digital Gram Sewaks to provide BharatFibre in Rural India. Under this new initiative, BSNL customers are given speeds up to 100MBPS and options of daily data download ranging from 5GB to 50 GB per day are available.