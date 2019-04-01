TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- After 'Mission Shakti', PSLV-C45 Lifts Off With EMISAT, 28 International Satellites
- IPL 2019: CSK Vs RR, Highlights — Dhoni, Bravo Star As Chennai Super Kings Continue Unbeaten Run
- Kia Motors Concludes Its Roadshows Across India
- Buying Guide April 2019: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In India
- 7 Best Low Risk Short Term Investments In India
- Akshay Kumar On Whether His Son Aarav Wants To Act!
- What Are Diabetes Skin Patches
- Best Places To Visit In India In April: A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
BSNL now offers 4G services in Telangana: Report
BSNL has launched this service in Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryal, Peddapalli, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra, Gadwal, Jadcherla, Nagar Kurnool, Shadnagar, and Tadvai.
State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly launched its 4G services in 25 towns of Telangana circle, Telecomtalk reported.
According to a report, BSNL has launched this service in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Medak.
BSNL has launched this service in Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryal, Peddapalli, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Kothagudem, Wyra, Gadwal, Jadcherla, Nagar Kurnool, Shadnagar, and Tadvai.
Meanwhile, BSNL has launched tariff vouchers for Wi-Fi hotspots in which the company has listed four plans of Rs.19, Rs. 59 Rs. 59 and Rs. 69.
Under Rs. 19 the company is providing 2GB of data for a period of two days. The Rs. 39 offers 7GB data for seven days. while Rs. 59 plans are providing 15GB data for a period of 15 days and lastly, Rs.69 plan is providing 30GB data for 69 days.
In fact, BSNL has joined hands with Hughes Communications to enable satellite broadband connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
The project addresses growing bandwidth demand in these island regions located beyond the reach of terrestrial technology.
BSNL has also launched its Digital Gram Sewaks to provide BharatFibre in Rural India Digital Gram Sewaks to provide BharatFibre in Rural India. Under this new initiative, BSNL customers are given speeds up to 100MBPS and options of daily data download ranging from 5GB to 50 GB per day are available.