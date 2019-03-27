BSNL to provide broadband connectivity in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep News oi-Priyanka Dua With Hughes India, BSNL plans to expand satellite bandwidth in Andaman and Nicobar to 400 times the current capacity in two years and has already augmented available bandwidth in the island region.

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has joined hands with Hughes Communications to enable satellite broadband connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The project addresses growing bandwidth demand in these island regions located beyond the reach of terrestrial technology.

"We are proud to have been awarded this project by BSNL said Shivaji Chatterjee, SVP and Head, Enterprise Business, Hughes India.

"It's a testament to our success in implementing a wide range of system integration projects and large turnkey networks. With our proven solutions, we are confident that this partnership will enable the residents, tourists, government and armed forces on the islands to enjoy unmatched connectivity and Internet experience while also serving India's strategic interest in the region," Chatterjee further said.

With Hughes India, BSNL plans to expand satellite bandwidth in Andaman and Nicobar to 400 times the current capacity in two years and has already augmented available bandwidth in the island region from 240 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

As part of the solution, Hughes India supplied BSNL with satellite terminals and modems for voice, data, and video communications as well as high-speed satellite backhaul capacity to extend network coverage in the region.

Meanwhile, BSNL has launched its Digital Gram Sewaks to provide BharatFibre in Rural India Digital Gram Sewaks to provide BharatFibre in Rural India.

Under this new initiative, BSNL customers are given speeds up to 100MBPS and options of daily data download ranging from 5GB to 50 GB per day are available.

The telco is also requesting all state governments to support this initiative and make this program a grand success by bringing the gigabit pipe to every home.