BSNL Offering 1000 Free Messages With Revised Bulk Push SMS Services: Here's How To Get It

BSNL has finally made some changes in the Bulk Push SMS services. The revised SMS pack has been activated and is already available in all 20 circles. Under this revision, BSNL has stopped charging security deposits for violations of regulations.

BSNL Revised Bulk Push SMS Services

To activate the services, BSNL customers who want to avail the revised services have to register themselves in BSNL DLT Portal. However, they have to pay a one-time fee of Rs. 5,000. The amount has to be paid only at the time of registration.

After registration, users will get access to 1000 free messages under a Welcome Offer. Besides, users will get access to the BSNL web portal so that they can send Bulk Push SMS. The services can be used for all messages like transactional and promotional.

BSNL Revised Bulk Push SMS Services Price

The company offers 10 plans under the same segment, which are priced at Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 5,000, Rs. 10,000, Rs. 20,000, Rs. 50,000, Rs. 1,00,000, Rs. 10,00,000, Rs. 25,00,000, and Rs. 40,00,000. These plans are valid for 30, 60, 180, and 365 days.

Coming to the benefits of these plans, the company offers instant messaging, transactional, promotional, manage multiple accounts, transfer SMS credits, flexible SMS schedule, Unicode support, automatic schedule, and view transaction history.

BSNL Revises Long Term Plans

This development comes soon after the telecom operator revised its Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,399 packs. These plans now come with extended validity. The Rs. 1,999 plan is now providing 100GB of data for three months. This plan also ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and the option of unlimited changing songs. It also includes the Eros Now application.

The other pack of Rs. 2,399 offers unlimited data, 3GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, BSNL Tunes, and Eros Now subscription for 425 days. It is worth noting that BSNL is the telecom operator who is providing any benefit for 425 days as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea do not provide packs for such a long period. But still, it is not that popular due to its 3G services.

