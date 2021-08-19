BSNL Offering 2GB Data Per Day For 365 Days: Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is expanding its prepaid plan portfolio in the country. The company has added a new annual data voucher to its website. The telecom operator added an Rs. 1,498 plan, where users will get data and calling benefits. The newly launched will be available from August 23, 2021.

BSNL Rs. 1,498 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The prepaid plan of Rs. 1,498 is providing 2GB of data per day; however, the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps. This plan is designed for users who are looking for work-from-home plans and online classes, reports Kerala Telecom. The telecom operator said that BSNL users can activate the new package via online and offline (retailer shop / BSNL CSC).

With this BSNL has several data vouchers that are priced under Rs. 1,500, which provide data to users. Similarly, users are data prepaid plans from Airtel and Vodafone-Idea at the same pricing.

Let's start with the Airtel plan with Rs. 1,498, where users are getting 24GB of data for 365 days. This plan also ships 3600 messages to users, unlimited calling, and extra benefits like online classes from Shaw Academy, Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The other plan of Rs. 1,499 offers 24GB of data and unlimited calling for 365 days. This plan offers 3600 SMS, Rs. 125 bonus cash, and favorite games on MPL. It also includes Rs. 75 discount on food orders from the Zomato; however, there are some terms and conditions.

Reliance Jio Not Providing Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 1,500

On the other hand, the Reliance Jio pack is priced at Rs. 2,399, where users are getting 2GB of data per day for 365 days. This plan includes 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and complimentary data to Jio apps for the same period.

Work From Home Plan Of Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea

Apart from this plan, the telecom operators are providing work from home plans, which are priced at Rs. 251. Airtel's Rs. 251 plan offers 50GB of data, while Vi's pack offers 70GB of data for 28 days, and Reliance Jio's pack offers 50GB of data for only 30 days.

