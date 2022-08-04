BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Plan Offers 75GB Of Data Per Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While the leading telecom operators in India are gearing up to launch their 5G services in the country, the State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan for its subscribers. The telco has launched a long-term plan priced at Rs. 2,022 that has a validity of 300 days. Let's take a look at the benefits of this new prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Plan

The new prepaid plan offers a new prepaid plan priced Rs. 2,022 and offers 75GB of data per month. After exhausting the data benefit, the speed of the internet will drop to 40kbps. Notably, the data benefit will be available only for the first 60 days, post which users have to recharge for data plans using data vouchers as per their choice from the telco's portfolio.

Besides this, BSNL users will get 300 days of validity with the Rs. 2,022 prepaid plan. There will be other benefits, including unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is ideal for heavy data users and is suitable for users who are looking for a long validity.

Other BSNL Prepaid Plans

In addition to the Rs. 2,022 prepaid plan, BSNL offers a slew of other prepaid plans in its portfolio. It provides an annual data prepaid plan worth Rs. 3,299, which offers 2.5GB of data per month for 12 months. There is another plan priced at Rs. 2,299 offering 1.5GB per month for 12 months and another plan priced at Rs. 1,251 prepaid annual plan offering 0.75GB of data per month for a year.

Recently, BSNL launched two new prepaid plans worth Rs. 228 prepaid plan offering 2GB of data each day along with 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calls. The other plan is priced at Rs. 239 and offers 2GB of data per day and 100 SMSes per day.

