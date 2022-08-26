PM Narendra Modi Announces 6G Services In India; Can BSNL Keep Up? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Telecom operators in India are expected to roll out their 5G networks soon but the telecom industry already seems to have a future roadmap laid out. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country is also prepping for 6G services. He took to Twitter to announce that the sixth generation of mobile networks will be available by the end of the decade in India.

6G Services By End Of Decade In India

PM Modi was addressing the audience at the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale when he spoke at length about the country's telecom infrastructure. Here, he announced that India would be launching 6G by the end of the decade. "We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment," he said.

This is the first official announcement regarding 6G solutions in the country. Presently, India is still in its infancy when it comes to 5G rollout, which is expected to begin service in the coming months. Upgraded 6G infrastructure would further boost economic growth along with accessibility.

Addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. It offers a glimpse of India's Yuva Shakti. https://t.co/7TcixPgoqD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2022

5G Rollout In India Starting In October

On the other hand, private telecom players like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and newly joined Adani Data Networks would be taking the lead roles in 5G deployment. Previous speculations suggested 5G rollout in India would begin by September 29. However, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that 5G services in India would begin on October 12.

The minister also assured that 5G services would reach all major cities and key rural areas in the next two-three years. More importantly, Vaishnaw also assured that 5G plans would be affordable and accessible to all. According to a PTI report, the minister said all steps for the 5G rollout are moving systematically.

Can BSNL Keep Up?

5G launch in India would happen with Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Adani Data Networks at the helm. It looks like these telcos will also be the key players for the 6G rollout. While private players are gearing up for the 5G launch, BSNL is now working on the 4G network rollout. Being a generation behind, it would take longer for the government-backed network provider to offer 5G, let alone 6G services.

Best Mobiles in India