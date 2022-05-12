BSNL 5G Services Launch Likely Set For 2023 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Almost all telecom operators are gearing up to roll out 5G services in India. If everything goes as per the plan, then we can expect the private telcos such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi to roll out commercial 5G services by the end of 2022. The potential reason for the delay in the introduction of 5G services is the spectrum auction that is slated to happen in June this year.

BSNL 5G Services Coming In 2023

As per a report by PTI, the state-run telco BSNL will unveil its 5G services in the country in 2023. This year, the telco will focus on its 4G infrastructure and is reportedly in plans to launch indigenous 4G networks in 2022. Already, it has developed a native 4G core alongside partnerships with C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services).

Similar to its 4G infrastructure, the government-run telco is stated to go for indigenous 5G infrastructure as well. It will launch 5G over the 4G core, which means it will leverage 5G NSA tech to launch the 5G services in the country. To do so, BSNL needs a 4G infrastructure in India, thereby causing a delay.

As per the report, BSNL will launch its 4G services in Pune, Kerala, and Maharashtra initially and scale the network later. By August 2022, the telco will start testing 4G networks in four districts in Kerala. By this year-end, BSNL is likely to have a country-wide 4G network. In 2023, we can expect to see the rollout of BSNL 5G services in India.

5G Spectrum Auction In India

For now, the Indian government is yet to announce the specific date when the 5G auctions will be held. Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Telecom Minister stated that the 5G spectrum auction might take place in June. As things are happening at a faster rate for the private telecom operators, the government-run telco is awaiting to roll out the same in 2023.

Notably, the mega auction is all set to be valued at 7.5 lakh crore at the base price across several brands for radio waves that have been allocated over three decades. Furthermore, it was added that the Digital Communications Commission will decide on the TRAI recommendation and approach them for any further clarification.

