6G Launch Likely Nearing In India While 5G Is Delayed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In recent times, high-speed cellular connectivity has become a necessity. The developing 5G technology is a major push towards this trend. However, the country is yet to see the launch of 5G connectivity and the launch of the next-generation connectivity has been postponed for 2022. However, the country seems to be highly ambitious as talks regarding the 6G connectivity has debuted.

As per Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Communication in India, the country will be developing and deploying 6G technology by 2023 or 2024. If this claim turns out to be true, then the country will be at the forefront of the connectivity game and there will be improvements in many fields as the networking speeds will advance to new levels. Also, India is in plans to adopt and implement domestic technologies for the growth and spread of 5G connectivity all over the country.

6G Networks In India By 2023

The Minister of Communications spoke at the 'New Technology and the Green Economy: Two Trends Shaping a New India?' wherein he commented about the fast connectivity standards of next-generation connectivity such as 5G and 6G. Notably, this is the fourth installment of the series that is being organized by The Indian Express and Financial Times.

He added that engineers and scientists are investing in projects that have been offered with the necessary permissions to realize their efforts in this segment. The minister said that the development of 6G has already started and we can expect it to be seen by the end of 2023 or 2024. The country will have telecom software that is designed to run the networks. There will be telecom equipment that is manufactured in India and can go global.

Also, the ministry aims to get a strong hold of the 5G boom that is emerging in India by promoting and using the indigenously developed 5G tech. While talks about 6G have started making rounds, it is believed that the 5G spectrum auction will happen in the second quarter of next year followed by the development of home-grown technologies sometime in the third quarter of the same year. Even a reference regarding the same was made to TRAI.

