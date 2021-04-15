Huawei Plans To Bring 6G Network By 2030 In China News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though several countries have already banned Huawei from deploying its 5G network, the company is planning to launch 6G networks by 2030 in China. Notably, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and Japan have banned Huawei and ZTE.

According to the chairman of Huawei, the firm will launch its commercial services of the 6G network in China by 2030. He said its 6G network will be 50 times faster than the 5G network. In addition, the company said that it will also issue a white paper on the 6G network for the industry. The white paper is likely to help the industry to know about the 6G network, reports CGTN.

This move comes after LG shared its plans to launch a 6G technology by 2029. The company also joined hands with Keysight Technologies and KAIST. Under this partnership, all three partners will develop 6G technologies. The company has also developed research and development centres in China.

Meanwhile, Cui Baoguo, deputy dean of the School of Information at Tsinghua University said that the 6G network has capabilities to reach 1000 Gbps per second. He said that a 6G network will be far better than a 5G network in spectrum efficiency, positioning capabilities, and mobility.

Indian Government Might Ban Huawei And ZTE In India

The newly launched policy by the Department of Telecommunication asked all telecom operators to use Government approved gear makers, Huawei believes that India is an important market for them. In fact, the telecom ministry has asked BSNL to use domestic equipment makers.

"India's 5G is very important for Huawei. Not only 5G, but India as a market is equally important. We entered this market around 20 years ago and we have the full operation functions in India. We have also put up our international business centre here such as our Network Services Center - serving customers in almost 40 countries," Jay Chen, the company's Vice-President for the Asia-Pacific region said. Apart from launching the 5G and 6G network, the company said it is planning to launch more smartphones in the Asia Pacific region.

