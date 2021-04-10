LG Partners With Keysight Technologies And KAIST To Deploy 6G Network: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though several countries are still testing 5G services, LG is planning to deploy its 6G technologies by 2029. The company has also announced its partnership with Keysight Technologies and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) for developing the 6G network. Under this partnership, all partners will develop the terahertz frequencies.

Notably, terahertz frequency is important for the 6G network; however, the standard of the network has been not announced, so the LG research is likely to cover all aspects. Besides, the tech giant is likely to complete the research work by 2024, reports RCR Wireless. The report said that LG believes that the 6G network will be a faster and low latency rate than the 5G services.

LG has also constructed a 6G research center with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology. The report states that LG is likely to invest $179.2 million in the technology. The new development comes soon after LG announced that it is shutting down its smartphone business, which means the company will not manufacture any smartphones.

Furthermore, the report also claims that the South Korean Government is likely to run pilot projects in areas like digital healthcare, self-driving cars, smart cities, and smart factories. Besides, the Government is expected to bring 6G services between 2028 to 2030.

Countries Developing 6G Technology

Notably, the USA, South Korea, Japan, and China are also planning to develop 6G technologies in the coming years. These countries have already started researching on the same. Japan is likely to invest $9.6 billion in developing the network. The companies Sony, Intel, and NTT are likely to take lead in the upcoming technology. The sixth-generation network is a successor to the 5G network. 6G will expand the capabilities of the 5G network, which means better speed and data capacity.

This is quite surprising as Indian telecom operators like BSNL and MTNL are still struggling to offer proper 4G services in the country. Both telecom operators are in talks with the Department of Telecommunication for the 4G spectrum. The DoT is likely to provide the 4G spectrum to these telecom operators.

