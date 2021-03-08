BSNL Offering 12GB Data With Regular Postpaid Data Add-On Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has brought new add-ons packs for its postpaid users. The new add-on packs are different from private players offering as they bring dozens of benefits with the same. The new add-on packs start from Rs. 50 and go up to Rs. 1,711 (premium pack). Notably, these data add-on packs are offering 2G and 3G networks as telecom operators are yet to launch 4G services. These add-on packs are available on all regular postpaid plans.

Here Is A List Of All Add-On Packs: Check Details

BSNL is offering 12 add-on packs to postpaid users. The first is available at Rs. 50 ships 550MB data, which will be reduced to 40 Kbps speed, without any call, and message benefit. The next in the line is available at Rs. 75, which is offering 1500MB of data, similarly speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 170, which is offering 2.2GB of data, while Rs. 225 pack is offering a 4.2GB data benefit, without voice calling and message benefits.

The Rs. 240 data add-on is offering a 3.5GB data benefit. Then, there is an add-on pack of Rs. 290, where BSNL postpaid users will get 9GB; however, the speed will be decreased to 40 Kbps. The BSNL postpaid plan of Rs. 340 is providing 5.5GB of data, which is again less than Rs. 290 data pack.

The Rs. 501 pack ships 12GB of data, whereas Rs. 549 plan ships 16GB of high-speed data. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 666, where users are getting 11GB data to benefit, the speed will be reduced to 128 kbps. The Rs. 901 add-on pack is offering 20GB of data. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1, 711 is offering 30GB of data. Similarly, there is an annual pack add-on pack of Rs. 365, which ships 1GB of data per month for 12 months.

