BSNL Offering 80GB Data For 80 Days With Rs. 399

BSNL has again revised its Rs. 399 prepaid plan, which is now offering more benefits than any other private telecom player. The new development comes soon after BSNL announced its inability to meet all norms. Notably, BSNL Rs. 399 prepaid plan is specially designed for those who are looking for one month plan and data benefit.

BSNL Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan: Details

The Rs. 399 plan is offering 1GB of data daily, but the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps once the data ends. Besides, the telecom operator is offering 1GB of extra data until March 31, 2021. This is a promotional offer and it is providing unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, free BSNL Tune, and Lokdhun content.

Reliance Jio, Vi, And Airtel Plan Of Rs. 399: Details

Reliance Jio Plan Of Rs. 399

Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 399 is offering 1.5GB of data for 56 days, which means users will get 84GB of data in total. This pack is offering unlimited calling, 100 messages, and Jio apps, and other subscriptions (Jio TV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and JioSecurity).

Airtel Plan Of Rs. 399

Airtel plan of Rs. 399 is offering 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days. The plan also ships unlimited calling, 1000 messages per day, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. It also ships free Hello tunes along with Rs. 150 cashback on the FASTag transactions.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Plan Of Rs. 399

Under this plan, users will get 1.5GB of data daily for 56 days. The company is also offering access to Vi Movies and TV app. It includes 100 messages, a weekend data rollover facility along with an extra 5GB of data in case you recharge from the company's application. It is worth noting that the telecom operator is providing high-speed data during nighttime without any additional cost.

