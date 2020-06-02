BSNL Offering 180GB Data And Unlimited Calling For 60 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

After extending the validity of its prepaid plans, BSNL has brought a PV 365 plan. The newly launched plans ship unlimited calling and data for only 60 days. In fact, the telecom operator has shared this update via its Twitter account, that this plan is now added in the long list of its prepaid plan.

BSNL STV 365 Prepaid Plan: Detail

Under this new plan, the operator is offering unlimited calls to its customers. However, you are allowed to make calls for 250 minutes per day, and once it ends users have to pay as per the calling rates. The STV 365 plan ships unlimited data. But, the speed will reduce once you reach 2GB data per day, reports Telecomtalk.

Notably, this plan offers unlimited data and calling benefits for only 60 days. And if you want to extend the pack, then you have to add more vouchers.

Furthermore, this pack is only available for its users in Kerala uses as it is serving more than 10 lakh users in the circle. The operator is getting a major part from revenue from Kerala, and that's why the operator launches special plans for the circle.

BSNL Rs. 97 Voucher For Data Along With Calling Benefit

If you planning to buy vouchers that offer data benefit, then you can choose Rs. 97 data voucher, which offers 2GB data along with unlimited calling until 250 minutes per day. This voucher is valid for only 18 days, while Rs. 187 pack also offers Personalised Ring Back Tone and similar benefits for 28 days.

Meanwhile, the public sector enterprise has announced a new strategy to help its users. The operator has launched a new facility that enables you to extend the validity of your plans at only Rs. 2. All you need to do is to recharge your number with Rs. 2 on the last day of your plan, and it is done. The company will later deduct the money from your prepaid plans. This benefit only offers the extension, so there will be no addition of data and other offers.

