BSNL Offering 2GB Data Per Day And Unlimited Calling With Three New Data Vouchers

Reliance Jio and Airtel launched plans for their customers during the ongoing crisis. These private players have launched new and affordable packs for users to help its users. Besides, all telecom operators offering unlimited data and calling benefits with other packs or vouchers.

Interestingly, all telecom operators, including BSNL, which is providing data vouchers and coupons to their consumers. Notably, all these data vouchers or plans are priced under Rs. 100, which lasts for a month or 21 days.

However, if you are looking for BSNL plans, which come under Rs. 100, then you need to go through this article.

BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs. 100: Details

BSNL offers a plan of Rs. 98 under the same segment. The Rs. 98 ships 2GB of data per day and 40 Kbps speed for 22 days. Besides, the company introduced an Rs. 97 pack, which also ships 2GB of data per day along with 80 Kbps speed, and unlimited calling for 22 days. It includes 100 messages and content from the Lokdhun application.

In addition, the company launched Rs. 99, where the user gets unlimited calls for again 22 days. These packages are designed for those data and calling purposes.

Airtel Data Vouchers Under Rs. 100: Details

The company provides four plans under Rs. 100. These data vouchers are available at Rs. 19, Rs. 45, Rs. 48, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79. These packs ships 200MB of data, 100MB data, 3GB of data, unlimited calling. Airtel packs are available for 2 days and 28 days.

Reliance Jio Data Vouchers Under Rs. 100: Details

Reliance Jio offers three packs of Rs. 11, Rs. 21, and Rs. 51. These data vouchers offer 1GB of data, 2GB of data, and 6GB of data, respectively with the existing packs, which means these pack does not come with any validity as it offers a facility with ongoing plans. These packs only fulfil data needs.

Vi Data Vouchers Under Rs. 100: Details

Vi offers three packs of Rs. 16, Rs. 48, and Rs. 98. These packs ships 1GB of data, 3GB of data, and 12GB of data, respectively. These Vi data vouchers are valid for 24 hours and 28 days.

It is worth noting that these data vouchers have been designed to fulfill data needs as demand has been increased these days. Besides, most internet users are dependent on mobile data, that's why we believe that telecom companies are launching new data vouchers.

