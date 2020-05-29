Just In
BSNL Offering 2GB Data Per Day For One Year With Rs. 899 Plan
BSNL has announced the launch of new plans for its customers. The plans are priced at Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,599, where it is providing talk-time and data benefits. It also includes unlimited calling on the same network for 425 days.
In fact, the company is sending messages to its customers, so that they can choose these plans too, reports OnlyTech. However, users can avail these plans until May 31. This means these vouchers will not available after the due date.
BSNL Rs. 899 And Rs. 1,599 Prepaid Plan: Details
Let's start with Rs. 899 prepaid plan, where you get unlimited calling on the same network, 2GB data per day, while you have to pay Rs. 20 paise per minute. It also ships talk time worth Rs. 100 for 365 days. This plan is only available in Odisha, and it is expected that the company will bring a similar offer or plan for other circles soon.
On the other hand, the state-run telecom operator has launched a Rs. 1,599 plan, which brings talk time of RS. 1,500. It allows you to make calls at Rs. 20 paise per minute for 425 days.
BSNL Might Discontinue These Broadband Plans: Details
BSNL is one of the biggest broadband players in the country. The company has several broadband plans, and it is operating in almost all circles. However, the service provider is now planning to remove some plans from its huge list of packs. These packs are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 525, Rs. 600, and Rs. 777.
These plans will expire in June, July, and August, reports Telecomtalk. These plans are offering 300GB and 400GB data per month. The Rs. 499, Rs. 525, and Rs. 600 plans are available in Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Chattisgarh.
The Rs. 777 plan is available in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand. This plan is valid until June 24.
