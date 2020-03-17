BSNL Offering 2GB Data Per Day With Rs. 365 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with SBI for its online payment platform, BSNL has announced the launch of a new plan for its prepaid customers. The PV-365 prepaid recharge plan provides unlimited calling, data, and messages benefit. However, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps, and there is a FUP limit on the calling per day.

BSNL PV-365 Prepaid Plan: Details

The PV-365 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, along with 100 SMSes per day. Besides, you'll get personal Ring Back Tone (PRBT), if you recharge from CtopUp and online platform. If it is done from a message or USSD, then you'll get this benefit. This offer is only available for two months, while the plan stays for 365 days. Meanwhile, DreamDTH reported that the company is also offering the benefit of validity extension and plan migration.

BSNL Offering 3GB Data Per Day With Rs. 247

Apart from that, the state-run telecom operator has launched a new plan, where it is offering 3GB data per day. The Rs. 247 prepaid plan offers unlimited free calling.

It includes free calling in-home and roaming. Also, BSNL is offering this benefit to MTNL customers in both Delhi and Mumbai, where the former is not offering its services. Notably, you'll only get 250 minutes for calling per day.

Besides, the company is providing 100 messages per day for 30 days. This plan is somehow similar to BSNL's Rs 187 plan, where you get a benefit for 28 days. Alongside 250 minutes per day for calling.

It is worth mentioning that users can receive and make calls for free in Delhi and Mumbai circles. This is the first time BSNL is offering such benefits to its customers. So, we believe that both operators BSNL and MTNL are in the process of merging their operations that's why BSNL has announced such a big step.

