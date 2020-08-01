ENGLISH

    BSNL Offering 300GB Data For 30 Days At Rs. 147

    By
    |

    State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched several affordable plans in recent times, and it has again brought a new voucher for its customers on the occasion of 74th Independence day. The new voucher is operational from today (August 1, 2020).

    BSNL Offering 300GB Data For 30 Days At Rs. 147

     

    The operator has launched Rs. 147 pack, and it is specially designed for the Chennai circle. The plan ships unlimited calling (local and STD calls). However, there is a catch. The unlimited calling is applicable until 250 minutes per day. Also, Rs. 147 plan offers 10GB data every day, along with free tunes for 30 days.

    Apart from launching the Rs. 147 voucher, BSNL has announced the launch of Rs. 1,999 pack, where it offers unlimited local calls until 250 minutes per day. This plan also offers high-speed 3GB data for one year. It also comes with additional validity, and now it is available for 439 days from August 1.

    BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Voucher

    Similarly, the telecom operator has launched Rs. 247 voucher, where it is offering unlimited calling facility and 3GB daily data for 30 days. This plan is valid for one month only (August 1 to August 31, 2020). This voucher is also providing complimentary access to Eros Now and BSNL tunes services. Further, the operator launched the 'Digital India Plan' to offer Eros Now services. This pack also ships 1GB data and unlimited calling for 81 days.

    BSNL Withdraws Multiple Plans

    On the other hand, the government-owned operator withdraws several plans from its list. The plans include Rs. 349, Rs. 551, and Rs. 447 vouchers. The Rs. 349 used to provide 1GB data, unlimited calling, and STD calls for 100 days, while Rs. 447 offered Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT), unlimited calling, and 1GB data daily. Lastly, the plan of Rs. 551 used to ship 5GB per day for three months, along with 80 Kbps speed. This plan used to offer unlimited calling and 100 messages for the same period.

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
