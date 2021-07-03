BSNL Offering 3GB Data With Two New Special Tariff Vouchers News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering free 4G SIM, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced the launch of two special tariff vouchers for its customers. The telecom operator has launched two packs of Rs. 75 and Rs. 94. Besides, the telco has removed two packs from its prepaid portfolio.

BSNL New Special Tariff Voucher

The first plan of Rs. 75 ships 2GB of free data, 100 minutes for free calling, including Delhi and Mumbai. It includes free tunes for the same period; however after freebies, users have to pay 30 paise per minute for calling.

Similarly, a special tariff voucher of Rs. 94 offers 3GB of free data for 90 days. It includes 100 minutes of free calling in Mumbai and Delhi for the same period.

However, the BSNL tunes are valid for 60 days. Once the free calling minutes expire users have to pay 30 paise per minute for the calling.

BSNL Removed Two Prepaid Plans

Surprisingly, the telecom operator has removed prepaid plans of the same denomination on Saturday (July 3rd, 2021), reports Kerala Telecom. After the closure of these plans, BSNL customers are not allowed to recharge their numbers with the same plan. In fact, they cannot extend the validity of their existing plans.

Besides, users will be migrated to Rs. 107 plan. This migration will take place in a phased manner, but users will keep getting freebies as per Rs. 75 and Rs. 94 plan.

Apart from launching and removing plans, BSNL is also extending the validity of its prepaid plans. The company has extended the validity of Rs. 699 plan until September 28th, 2021.

"The competent authority has decided to offer promotional offer for PV-699 under the GSM Prepaid Mobile Services with effect from 01-07-202," BSNL said.

Furthermore, this plan ships unlimited calling, including roaming facilities on the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited network, which means users in Delhi and Mumbai. This pack also ships 100 messages per day, free personalized ring back tone service for the first 60 days only.

It seems BSNL is following Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea as private telecom players are launching and revising the existing plans to retain users.

