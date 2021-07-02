BSNL Offering Free 4G SIM; Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has started providing free 4G SIM to its new users and those who are choosing the network via MNP services. The new offer is valid until September 30th, 2021. However, the offer is listed on its Kerala website and is expected to extend the services to other circles.

BSNL 4G SIM Price

The telecom operator announced that a 4G SIM card costs Rs. 20; however, new and MNP users don't have to pay a single penny if they are recharging their numbers with Rs. 100 vouchers. The free BSNL SIM can be accessed via the Customer Service Centres and from the company's outlets.

"To gain the customer base and increase revenue and to achieve the monthly SIM sales target, approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to offer free 4G SIM with effect from 1st July 2021 for New connections/MNP till 30th September 2021. The Free SIM offer is applicable for all Prepaid Plans for FRC>Rs. 100," BSNL said.

BSNL New Prepaid Plans

Apart from offering free 4G SIM, the telecom operator has announced the launch of three plans. The state-run telecom operator BSNL introduced Rs. 249, Rs. 298, and Rs. 398 prepaid plans for its customers.

The Rs. 249 and Rs. 298 plan of BSNL is known as the first recharge coupons. The Rs. 249 plan gives you 2GB of data per day for 60 days. This plan also ships unlimited calling and message benefits.

On the other hand, Rs. 298 ships benefit for only 56 days. This plan gives 1GB of daily data for only 56 days. Furthermore, the telecom operator announced that it is providing a discount to landline customers who want to migrate to Bharat Fibre Home connection. In fact, existing customers are also allowed to avail of the benefit.

Notably, the telecom operator is taking these initiatives to attract users from private players; however, the lack of 4G services in all circles is affecting its overall growth and revenue targets.

Now, private telcos are conducting 5G trials in the country, which is why we believe the Government should take some steps to provide a 4G spectrum to the telco.

