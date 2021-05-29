BSNL Offering 4G VoLTE Services Without Proper 4G Services In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is likely to launch 4G services in the country by the end of next year. Notably, the telecom operator is facing several issues to launch 4G services despite scraping the initial 4G tender. Notably, the telecom operator wants to give tender to foreign companies, which is why several institutions and bodies have raised questions.

However, it is surprising that telecom operators already launched 4G VoLTE services in selected circles of the country. The companies have already demonstrated the same services in that South Zone in Coimbatore.

Later on, the telecom operator upgraded its 4G VoLTE services in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The telecom operator keeps adding new circles in the same list. Notably, the VoLTE services offer high-quality voice calling in the same circles. In addition, VoLTE services enable users to make all video and calls over data.

How Does BSNL 4G VoLTE Works?

To activate the 4G VoLTE services, the 4G SIM holders of the state-run telecom operator have to send a request via their device. However, users have to ensure that they have 4G VoLTE devices. After that, users have to send a message to 53733, then BSNL will activate the services.

The company announced that existing BSNL users won't be able to get the services in case they are using 2G and 3G SIM cards. And, in the case who wants to use BSNL 4G services, then users have to visit the company retail shop by spending Rs. 20.

BSNL Hybrid 4G Plans: Check Details

The telecom operator does not want to go the traditional route, which means BSNL wants both domestic and foreign companies to develop a network for them.

The state-run telecom operator is adopting a Hybrid route to upgrade the sites. The company wants Indian vendors to upgrade 50,000 sites and 57,000 sites will be upgraded by foreign companies. This move by the company will allow both Indian and foreign vendors to participate in upgrading the sites.

The state-run telecom operator desperately needs to launch 4G services in the country. Surprisingly, BSNL and MTNL are the only telecom operator who are not offering 4G services; however, we believe that telcos need Department of Telecommunication support to launch 4G services in the country.

