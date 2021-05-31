BSNL Offering 40GB Data With New Broadband Plan Of Rs. 499 News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has come up with new offers for its internet customers. The company has launched Rs. 499 broadband plan; however, there is a catch. This offer is available for new internet users and after six months, users will be migrated to the company's 150GB plan.

In addition, the company has revised its internet plans in Andaman and Nicobar circle. This revision comes soon after the telecom operator reintroduced pan India internet plans along with newly launched Air Fibre plans.

BSNL Rs. 499 Internet Plans: Details

The newly launched internet plan of Rs. 499 offers 10 Mbps speed, 40GB of data; however, the speed will be reduced to 512 Kbps post FUP. This plan is specially designed for new internet users reports Kerala Telecom. The report said users can access this plan only for six months and after that, they have to use a 150GB data plan.

BSNL Revised Plans: Details

The state-run telecom operator has also revised plans, which give you 150GB, 225GB, 300GB, 450GB, 750GB, 1200GB, and 1500GB data respectively. These internets plan ships 2 Mbps, 15 Mbps, 20 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 80 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speed respectively. Besides, the report added, the FUP limits of these plans will be decreased to 512 Kbps, 1 Mbps, 2 Mbps, and 4 Mbps respectively.

BSNL Vs Airtel Xstream Vs Jio Fibre Plans

Notably, the newly launched Rs. 499 plan is giving direct competition to Airtel Xstream plan of Rs. 499 and Jio Fibre plan of Rs. 399. Notably, the Airtel plan of Rs. 499 provides 40 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, 3300GB of data, and an Xstream DTH box.

It also includes courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wink Music, and content from the Airtel Xstream app. On the other hand, the JioFiber plan of Rs. 399, the most affordable internet plan offers 30 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and data. However, this plan does not offer any content benefit. After comparing all plans, it seems Airtel is a clear winner as users are getting everything with the same plan.

However, launching and revising the internet plan is a good move as demand has increased and expected to increase further in the coming days due to COVID 19 crisis. Furthermore, we believe that this move is going to help BSNL users in Andaman and Nicobar who are looking for affordable plans.

