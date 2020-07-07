ENGLISH

    BSNL Offering 450GB Data And Unlimited Calling For 90 Days: Everything You Should Know

    BSNL has become very active ever since work from home has become a norm. The company is leaving no opportunity to retain enterprises and individual customers. In fact, it has once again come up with an offer that will bring more users to its platform.

    BSNL Offering 450GB Data And Unlimited Calling For 90 Days

     

    Under this new offer, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is providing unlimited calling along with 5GB data every day for 90 days. Besides, the Rs. 599 plan is offering 100 messages per day along with unlimited calling, including local and STD Calls.

    The company allows you to recharge your number by sending just a message to 'STV COMBO599 to 123'. This plan is also available on the BSNL web portal. The company has made this announcement via its official Twitter account.

    Meanwhile, the company has introduced two plans for its Tamil Nadu circle. This development comes at that time when the operator is already revising its plans in Chennai circle. The plan of Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 are offering 3GB data to its prepaid users.

    The most impressive thing about these plans comes with a national roaming facility in both Delhi and Mumbai circle, despite the fact that the company is not offering its services in these areas.

    Furthermore, the operator is offering free caller tunes with PV 94 pack for 60 days. BSNL also shared the list, where these plans are available, and currently, you will get these benefits in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, if you want more data, then you should look at these two plans, i.e. Rs. 693 and Rs. 1,212. These plans are offering data in bulk for one year like Rs. 693 ships 300GB data, while Rs. 1,212 is offering 500GB data. Notably, these plans offer data benefits only.

    The operator is taking efforts to help its 3G customers, even though it is not offering a 4G network in the country. It is under deep financial crisis and seeking a revival package from the Department of Telecommunication, and now it seems that it will miss the 5G bus too as Reliance Jio is looking for the trials.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
