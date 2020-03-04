BSNL Offering 450GB Data With Its Rs. 551 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has acquired 4.2 million new users in the month ending December 2019. The company has added more users than Reliance Jio during the same month, while Airtel and Vodafone stand nowhere in front of the telco.

In fact, now it seems BSNL is all set to give a tough first all three private players (Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel). The telco has come up with a new plan, where it is offering more data. The company has launched Rs. 551 recharge plan.

BSNL Rs. 551 Prepaid Plan: Details

BSNL has launched Rs. 551 prepaid plan. Under this plan, the telco is offering 5GB data for three months. This means the company is offering 450GB data for the entire period. This is a very good move by the company as private operators are not offering this much data.

Apart from that, Rs. 551 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits. The plan is available in many circles. However, there is no information about circles. But, sources close to the development told the Gizbot that the company is offering its 4G services in 16 circles only. This plan is also available on Paytm, which means users can also avail of this plan via the third platform. Besides, this plan is available on the company's website and app.

It is worth mentioning BSNL is offering Rs. 998 long-term plan where the user will get 2GB data per day. This plan is valid for 240 days. However, earlier this plan was valid for 270 days, and now it is available for 240 days. Meanwhile, BSNL is offering discounts on Goggle Nest Mini and Nest Hub in the country. This is offer is especially available for its Chennai broadband users.

