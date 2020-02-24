ENGLISH

    BSNL Offering Discounts On Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub

    By
    |

    Google Nest Mini and the Nest Hub are gaining popularity in India. BSNL is now offering Nest Mini and Nest Hub at discounted prices and is available in the Chennai circle only. The offer extends to broadband subscribers who opted for annual payment options.

    BSNL Offering Discounts On Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub

     

    Google Nest Mini In India

    Google Nest Mini, like the Amazon Echo Dot, is a smart speaker. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 but is available at a discount on shopping sites (Flipkart sells it for Rs. 3,999). At the time of the Nest Mini launch, Google claimed the device has two times stronger bass than the original Google Home Mini.

    Some of the Nest Mini features include a custom driver to improve the bass, proprietary tuning software to enhance the sound output, and a new intercom feature allowing users to take calls from smartphones and other devices. The device also comes with wall mount support. Various music streaming sites like YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Wynk are supported.

    BSNL Offer For Nest Mini, Nest Hub

    The new BSNL offer for the Nest Mini requires subscribers having a broadband plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs. 799 and above. BSNL users opting for the Google Nest Mini plan will need to pay a one-time charge of Rs. 1,287 (Rs. 99 per month for 13 months) for the smart speaker.

    At the same time, users who have subscribed to the annual payment option of the broadband plan with monthly charges of Rs. 1,999 or above can opt for the Google Nest Hub. Broadband users will need to pay a one-time charge of Rs. 2,587, which is Rs. 1,999 per month for 13 months for the Nest Hub.

    The Google Nest Hub is available for a starting price of Rs. 8,999. The Indian telco company notes that the BSNL DSL or Bharat Fiber users can subscribe to the bundle only via the BSNL online portal. Users opting for the Nest Mini and the Nest Hub will also need to pay the annual subscription fees in advance.

    Read More About: news bsnl telecom
    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
