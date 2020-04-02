BSNL Offering 500GB Data For 365 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new special tariff vouchers. In fact, these new special tariff vouchers are completely different from other vouchers as these are offering only data benefits.

The company has launched Rs. 693 and Rs. 1,212 plan. These special tariff vouchers are valid for 365 days. The first plan offers 300GB data for the entire period, while Rs. 1,212 ships 500GB data, reports Telecomtalk. The report states that these plans are providing calling and SMS benefits. However, there is a catch. This plan is available in only the Telangana circle.

Meanwhile, the company has joined hands with Eros Now to offer premium content to its users. The telco has also launched three plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 298, and Rs. 1,999. All plans offer 12,000+ music videos and original shows. The plans are valid for 24, 54, and 365 days.

BSNL has also launched a plan of Rs. 551, where you get 2G/ 3G data for 90 days. The plan offers 450GB data for the entire period. It includes calling and SMS benefits. Apart from that, the government has released Rs. 10,000 crore to BSNL and MTNL. So, the government can release payments to employees who opted for VRS.

So far, BSNL has issued Rs. 9,500 crore to the employees, while MTNL has released Rs. 1,050 crore. For the unaware, 78,300 BSNL employees have opted for the VRS. On the other hand, only 14,387 MTNL employees have opted for the same.

"It was emphasized upon that posts and telecom are essential services and they must be maintained without any interruption. DDG, DoT present at all the State headquarters are also asked to coordinate with corresponding State governments for resolving their issues with other telecom operators like Airtel, RJio and Vodafone Idea," a government said in a statement.

