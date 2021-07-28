BSNL Offering 7500GB Data With Two New Air Fibre Internet Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of two new plans under the Bharat AirFibre Plans segment, i.e, AirFibre Ultra & AirFibre Ultra Plus. The new plans are available in the telecom circles and will offer 80 Mbps download speed and a free Static IP address.

AirFibre Ultra And AirFibre Ultra Plus Plans

These plans provide unlimited calling without extra cost along with 80 Mbps speed, 500GB of data in a month. However, once the data crossed the 500GB of data, users will get only 15 Mbps speed.

The AirFibre Ultra Plus plan offers 7500GB of data at 80 Mbps speed, but post FUP users will only get 25 Mbps speed. This means users will get unlimited broadband internet speed after crossing the FUP limit, reports Kerala Telecom. The report said that the AirFibre Ultra plan will cost you Rs. 2,995, whereas the AirFibre Ultra Plus plan is priced at Rs. 6,995.

What Are BSNL AirFibre Services?

Under these services, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited AirFibre is providing internet to rural areas. Besides, users are getting IPTV services. On the other hand, Bharat Fibre is designed for providing internet in urban areas. The Air Fibre services are wireless and offer last-mile connectivity without any licensed spectrum band.

The Air Fibre services can ship 100 Mbps speed up to 5 km. Notably, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is focussing a lot on the same segment and bringing new policies for the same. However, to apply for the Air Fibre services, users have to follow these steps.

Steps To Get Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited AirFibre Connection

You have to contact local Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited customer services or the company's local telephone exchange to get the services. If Air Fibre services are available at your location, then you have submitted all papers to get the connection.

The papers include ID proof along with address proof, photos to fill the application form. But, you will get the connection, after checking the coverage of the services. It is worth noting that BSNL is leading the broadband sector and adding new users every quarter because of its affordable plans and benefits.

