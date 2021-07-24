Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, And BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Know Which One Is Better? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to fulfill the data needs, private telecom players have been launching new prepaid plans without any limit. These plans come with a validity of 30 and 60 days. In fact, Reliance Jio has recently launched a plan of Rs. 247 without any limit on data.

This plan of Reliance Jio offers 25GB of data for 30 days; however, now, there are several plans that ships unlimited calling and message benefit to their users.

Notably, all private players, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea plans also ships content benefits with some affordable plans. But, in this article, we are listing all plans that come under Rs. 250 and ships several offer benefits to users.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Check Price And Other Benefits

Airtel offers three plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 131, and Rs. 248. The first plan of Rs. 98 offers 12GB of data and it will be valid until the existing plan lasts. This plan is available for all users.

The Rs. 131 plan offers 100MB data, access to Amazon Prime for one month, free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. However, this plan does not come with any validity as it lasts until the existing plan lasts. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 248, where users get 25GB of data and premium access to the Wynk Music app.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 250: Check Details

Similarly, Reliance Jio offers three packs in the same segment. These plans will cost you Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. These plans offer 30GB, 40GB, 50GB of data for 30 days. These packs are known as work from home. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea only ships Rs. 251 pack, where users get 50GB of data

BSNL Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 250: Check Details

The state-run telecom operator BSNL offers two plans under the list. These packs will cost you Rs. 151 and Rs. 198. These prepaid plans offer 40GB and 2GB of data per day for 28 days and 50 days. It includes access to the Zing Music app and Lokdhun content.

Best Mobiles in India