Just In
- 10 min ago Vodafone-Idea Vs Airtel Vs Reliance Jio: Who Is Offering More Benefit With Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan
- 39 min ago Top 10 Smartphones At Up To 40% Offers On Amazon Prime Day Sale
- 2 hrs ago Realme Book Audio Capabilities Teased By Company CEO: Enhanced Audio Experience?
- 2 hrs ago Week 30, 2021 Launch Roundup: iQOO 7 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OPPO Reno6 Z, Redmi Note 10T 5G And More
Don't Miss
- News Tokyo Olympics: Argentina player hits Spanish opponent with hockey stick
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Women’s 10M Air Pistol & Men’s 10M Air Rifle finals scheduled on day two of shooting competition
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Jasleen Matharu Says ‘I Don't Think Karan Johar Will Be Serious Like Salman Khan Sir’
- Education RBSE 12th Result Name Wise And Marksheet Download, Check Link
- Lifestyle Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins a Silver in Weightlifting
- Automobiles Dakar Rally 2022: Audi RS Q e-Tron Unveiled For The Rally Race: Battery Capacity, Specs & Other Details
- Finance Value Stocks Now Lucrative: Nifty 50 Value 20, Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Performed Better Than Nifty Stocks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In August
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, And BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Know Which One Is Better?
In order to fulfill the data needs, private telecom players have been launching new prepaid plans without any limit. These plans come with a validity of 30 and 60 days. In fact, Reliance Jio has recently launched a plan of Rs. 247 without any limit on data.
This plan of Reliance Jio offers 25GB of data for 30 days; however, now, there are several plans that ships unlimited calling and message benefit to their users.
Notably, all private players, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea plans also ships content benefits with some affordable plans. But, in this article, we are listing all plans that come under Rs. 250 and ships several offer benefits to users.
Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Check Price And Other Benefits
Airtel offers three plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 131, and Rs. 248. The first plan of Rs. 98 offers 12GB of data and it will be valid until the existing plan lasts. This plan is available for all users.
The Rs. 131 plan offers 100MB data, access to Amazon Prime for one month, free hello tunes, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. However, this plan does not come with any validity as it lasts until the existing plan lasts. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 248, where users get 25GB of data and premium access to the Wynk Music app.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 250: Check Details
Similarly, Reliance Jio offers three packs in the same segment. These plans will cost you Rs. 151, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. These plans offer 30GB, 40GB, 50GB of data for 30 days. These packs are known as work from home. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea only ships Rs. 251 pack, where users get 50GB of data
BSNL Prepaid Plan Under Rs. 250: Check Details
The state-run telecom operator BSNL offers two plans under the list. These packs will cost you Rs. 151 and Rs. 198. These prepaid plans offer 40GB and 2GB of data per day for 28 days and 50 days. It includes access to the Zing Music app and Lokdhun content.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947