Vodafone-Idea Vs Airtel Vs Reliance Jio: Who Is Offering More Benefit With Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The data demand has been increased ever since people start working from home and schools are taking online classes. The increased data demands, unlimited calls, and complimentary apps have forced all telecom operators to launch prepaid packs with 2GB of data per day.

Similarly, Airtel has launched a plan of Rs. 449, which fulfills the need of all data needs. It includes unlimited calling and 100 messages for 56 days. This plan also ships Amazon Prime video mobile edition, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream access.

Airtel Rs 449 Plan Vs Vodafone-Idea Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 449 offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. In addition, this plan comes with a double data facility, which means users will get access to 4GB of data on a daily basis. This pack is valid for 56 days and provides weekend data rollover facility.

Airtel Rs. 449 Plan Vs Reliance Jio Rs. 444 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio does not ship Rs. 444 prepaid plan, but it has Rs. 444 pack. This pack ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. This plan also provides 2GB of data per day, which means users get 112GB of data in total.

Besides, users will get access to all Jio applications for 56 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 249 plan, where users get a similar benefit for 28 days. This pack also provides 2GB of data per day, which means users will get 56GB of data.

In addition, this pack offers unlimited calling to all networks and 100 messages per day. This pack also ships free access to Reliance Jio's in-house application. Despite the fact that Reliance Jio does not offer Rs. 449 prepaid plans, its Rs. 444 plan is not less than Airtel's and Vodafone-Idea.

But still, if we compare Airtel and Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 449, then we suggest you to choose the latter pack as it ships 4GB of data per day, which is sufficient for users that are looking for more data.

