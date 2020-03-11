BSNL Offering 90GB Data With Rs. 247 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has launched many plans for its prepaid, postpaid, and broadband customers. Now, it has been reported that the operator has launched an Rs.247 plan, which is available for 30 days.

The newly launched plan is somehow similar to its existing Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 plan, where you get 3GB data every day. However, these plans are valid for 28 days, while Rs. 247 offers benefits for 30 days.

Apart from that, BSNL offers unlimited calling benefits. It also includes free unlimited roaming too. Still, there is a catch. There is a cap on the calling minute's means you are only allowed to make calls for 250 minutes in a day.

This seems a bit underwhelming as private players such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are offering unlimited calling benefits to all customers. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is only offering this facility to its users. This means the company is offering free calls on the Jio network and it's is charging 6 paise minute for the off-net calls.

Moreover, BSNL is offering 100 messages for 30 days. This plan comes at that time when Reliance Jio is reducing its data benefits with its prepaid plans. But, the major drawback is with BSNL is there is no 4G network in all 20 circles. At present, the telco is offering 4G services in 16 circles, and the remaining four circles are Rajasthan, Andaman Nicobar, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Besides, Rs. 247 is also providing unlimited calling benefits on an MTNL network. This is the first time that the operator is offering this benefit to its customers. Earlier, the state-run operator BSNL was not offering this service as it is not operating in Delhi and Mumbai circles. This seems a good move by the telco as the government is planning to merge both operators soon.

