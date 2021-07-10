BSNL Offering ADSL Modems For Rs. 29 Per Month: Here Are All Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced a new offer for its broadband customers. Notably, this is a promotional offer and available for the company's ADSL users, which means FTTH users cannot avail of the same benefit. Under this new offer, BSNL announced that it is charging only Rs. 29 per month for the ADSL modem.

Here Are Some Details About The Offer

The state-run telecom operator has already informed its customers that ADSL subscribers will now have to pay Rs. 29 per month. Earlier, BSNL used to charge Rs. 70 per month for the non-WiFi ADSL broadband modem and Rs. 110 per month for the WiFi ADSL broadband modem.

However, as per the new order, users have to pay only Rs. 29 per month as rental charges.

"The Competent Authority has decided to offer recovered ADSL modem at a reduced monthly rental charge at Rs. 29/- p.m. (till the closure of Broadband connection) to another customer taking Broadband connection and wants modem on a rental basis, on promotional basis for a period up to 22-09-2021," BNSL said in an official statement.

In addition, BSNL said that ADSL rental modems will be recovered after the closure of the connection.

BSNL ADSL Plans Details

Notably, the ADSL plans are limited to a few states, such as Andaman Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Chandigarh UT, Chennai, Daman, Diu UT, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, and more.

For the unaware, these plans are valid for one month, six months, 12 months, and 24 months respectively. It is worth mentioning that BSNL offers different plans in different states, which is why we are listing plans of one circle.

Let's start with Andaman & Nicobar plans, where users get eight plans, including FUP and without FUP. These plans are priced at Rs. 350 per month, Rs. 650 per month, Rs. 1,000 per month, Rs. 1,750 per month, Rs. 2,750 per month, Rs. 3,750 per month, Rs. 5,000 per month, and Rs. 7,500 per month respectively. It seems BSNL is trying its best to attract new users to its broadband business, which is why the telco is coming up with several offers.

