BSNL Offering Eros Now Benefit With All Postpaid Plan: Here's How To Access It

BSNL has again come up with a new offer for its postpaid users. The company has launched an offer, where users will get content with Rs. 399, Rs. 525, Rs. 798, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,525 plans. Notably, the customers will get free access to Eros Now app with its postpaid plans.

However, there is a catch. This facility is not available with the telco's family plans, business plans, and discounted packs. But BSNL said that customers can avail Eros Now subscription with Rs. 20.

BSNL Postpaid Plans Details

Let's start with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's postpaid plan of Rs. 199, where users are getting unlimited calling to its network, 300 minutes for calling on the other network. This plan also gives you 25GB of data along with a rollover facility of up to 75Gb of data.

However, once the freebies are over users have to pay Rs. 10 for per GB data. Another plan of Rs. 399 ships unlimited calling, including local and STD. This plan offers 30GB of free data along with 100 messages.

The Rs. 798 postpaid plan of BSNL offers unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, 50GB of data, and rollover up to 150GB. This pack also ships 2GB for family connections. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 999, where users get 75GB of data, unlimited calling, and three family add-on connections.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 1,525, where BSNL users are getting unlimited calling, STD, and roaming call facilities. This postpaid pack allows users to enjoy data without any restriction on data. This pack also ships 100 messages for free.

BSNL Regularization Of Unlimited Pack

Apart from this pack, BSNL has increased the validity of the Rs. 398 plan in all telecom circles. This plan is designed to fulfill the growing data needs due to online classes and work from home. This pack ships unlimited data for 30 days, which means there is no restriction on data, and users are allowed to access the data freely. BSNL has become very active in revising plans and offering benefits with the existing postpaid plans.

