    BSNL Offering Fancy Mobile Numbers With New Guidelines; Here's How To Get It

    BSNL has again come up with new benefits for its customers who are looking for fancy numbers. The telecom operator is selling fancy numbers of this month (September) and the procedure has already started. The auction facilities are already available on the online portal and will be available until September 27th, 2021.

     
    BSNL Offering Fancy Mobile Numbers With New Guidelines

    However, the facility is only users for Kerala users and the registration is process is very simple. In fact, interested customers can check the availability of the fancy numbers and choose the numbers as per their choice from the company's portal. Notably, the company is providing these services via its portal only.

    In addition, the company announced that the registration fees for fancy numbers have been fixed at Rs. 25,000. The registration fees will be paid by the online portal and it will be refundable once bidding has been completed, reports Kerala Telecom.

    Papers Required For Bidding

    The report said that all bidder has to give all their details, such as address proof and identity proof in the portal. In addition, the company said that numbers will be given to the highest bidders only. Earlier, bidders were allowed to choose the number by their choice.

    BSNL Fancy Numbers Benefits

    The telecom operator has launched these fancy numbers so that customers to avail the mobile numbers as per their choice. However, individuals that are looking for fancy numbers have to visit BSNL's Choose My Number (CNN). Here are some steps to get the fancy numbers from the state-run telecom operator.

    Customers have to check the BSNL website (http://cymn.bsnl.co.in/). Now, they have to click on the zone, where you are looking for services. Then, they will see the number from the two columns on the company's website and this will enable you to get the fancy numbers.

     

    Now, you have to click on the mobile number and fill the application form. Then, you have to type your mobile number to get the pin and the customer has to call BSNL customer care or the branch. After that, customers need to clear the payment of the fancy numbers and to fulfill the formalities.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 17:49 [IST]
