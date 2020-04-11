BSNL Offering Four Months Free Services To Broadband Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching offers for prepaid users, BSNL has finally focussing on its broadband users in the country. The operator has come up with an offer called Bonanza, where both prepaid and postpaid users will get extra services for four months.

The company has announced this benefit after extending the validity of Rs. 499 broadband plan, where it is now offering 20 Mbps speed along with 100GB data. Coming to its Bonanza offer, the operator has now revised its four plans, where it is offering one-month free service on its 12 months plan, while 24 months plan ships three month free services. Then, there is a plan for 36 months, which will offer four months of free services. This means 40 months, reports TelecomTalk.

The operator is offering these services to all its Bharat Fibre users, Wi-Fi broadband, and all its landline users. In fact, its new subscribers can call the company's toll-free number 18003451500, and can choose these benefits at the time of opting for these plans.

To avail these services, customers need to visit the company's website and users can review these plans by visiting its app. For the unaware, BSNL is offering a broadband plan start with Rs 99, where it offers 1.5GB data at 20 Mbps speed in all circles. However, the speed will be reduced to 512 Kbps once the given data ends.

The company also offers Amazon Prime membership without extra costs and unlimited calling to its users. It is worth mentioning that the operator has recently launched work from a home plan, where it is not offering its broadband services during a lockdown. This plan is specially designed for its landline users. The main reason behind this offer is to attract its landline users towards its broadband users.

