BSNL Offering Free 4G SIM To Increase Its Users Base

BSNL has announced the launch free 4G SIM offer for its prepaid users. The new offer is valid until June 30th, 2021, and is available for new and mobile number portability users. The BSNL move is likely to help to attract new users and increase 4G sim sales.

The company has launched this offer before and managed to increase its user base, which is why it has decided to bring the same offer. The new offer allows all new and MNP users to access BSNL 4G sim for free during this offer. However, this offer is limited to those customers who are choosing first recharge coupons of Rs. 100. The company has also issued a statement and announced the same.

"In order to gain the customer base and increase revenue and to achieve the monthly SIM sales target, approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to offer free 4G SIM with effect from 17th, April 2021 for New connections/MNP till 30th, June 2021," BSNL said. However, to avail the free 4G sim users have to follow these steps.

Steps To Avail Free BSNL 4G SIM

According to BSNL, all users can call the customer service centre or the company retailer shop to get the 4G SIM. But, users have to submit all documents, including identity proof and address proof. This offer is available for Kerala users until June 30, 2021. The telecom operator has also said that all users will get unlimited calling and 100 messages per day. The telecom operator has recently removed the fair usage policy from its prepaid plans.

BSNL Plans Regarding Upgrading 3G Sites To Offer 4G Services

Notably, BSNL has now come up with a new tender to upgrade 50,000 towers in the country. The state-run telecom operator is also in talks with Nokia, Samsung, and Ericsson for upgrading the network in all circles. Let's talk about BSNL 4G plans, these plans are available for Rs. 56, Rs. 187, Rs. 151, Rs. 251, Rs. 153, Rs. 365, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,098, Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 7, and Rs. 16.

