BSNL Offering Free Bharat Air Fiber Connection: Here's How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL internet plans are very popular in the country. The company leads the wireline segment with 6.03 million users as per TRAI data. Notably, BSNL packs are the most affordable and provide several benefits in comparison to other internet players.

The company has again come up with new plans, where users will get a free connection with the Air Fiber plan. The company is providing 40 Mbps speed with the same connection. However, there is a catch. This offer is designed for franchisees and to avail the benefit, they have to offer 50 FTTH connections.

The company said that any franchise that already provided more than 50 connections will automatically get a free connection. The company also announced that it will provide a free demo of Air Fiber connection with the Air fiber Basic Plus plan along with 40 Mbps speed at Rs. 699.

It is worth noting that the demo connection is only for testing and franchisees are not allowed to sell the connection to users. The company is not going to charge for the demo connection.

What Is Bharat Air Fiber Plans?

The Air Fiber connection is designed for those areas, where fiber connections cannot reach easily, which is why Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited launched this service. The company is using the unlicensed Wi-Fi spectrum to offer internet services in those areas.

The company is providing several circles, such as Kerala, Punjab, Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and more. Apart from these packs, the company has launched an 80 Mbps speed and one free Static IP address. The plans are priced at Rs. 2,995 and Rs. 6,995.

The first plan of Rs. 2,995 is providing 80 Mbps speed along with 5,000GB of data. The Rs. 6,995 plan also offers 80 Mbps speed and 7,500GB of data for 13 months. But, the speed will be reduced to 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps once the data ends.

The BSNL Air Fiber plans are known as AirFiber Basic, AirFiber Basic Plus, AirFiber Value, and AirFiber Premium. These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,199.

Best Mobiles in India