BSNL Offering Free Call Forwarding Services To Prepaid Users

After launching a 50 percent settlement offer, BSNL has again come up with a new offer for its customers. As per the new offer, the telecom operator is providing free call facilities to GSM mobile customers in Chennai from February 4, 2021. The development was shared by the company's official Twitter account.

According to the company's tweet, this free call forwarding facility is specially designed for GSM prepaid services to all mobile number, landline, and on the same number. Notably, the company is not charging anything for the services, which means there is no activation fee; however, prepaid users have to pay for the calls.

BSNL Call Forward Services: Details

The telecom operator said that forwarding calls on the other number has been treated as outgoing calls and will be charged as per the plans, whether it is freebies, special tariff vouchers, and other tariff packs. However, users that are using an unlimited free voice plan and unlimited special tariff vouchers don't have to pay for the services. This means there will be no charge on the outgoing calls on the other networks. Moreover, the operator said that if any customer is using 106 or any pack that has no freebies voice calls will have to pay for using call forwarding services.

BSNL Revises Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan: Details

Meanwhile, the operator has revised Rs. 199 postpaid plan and now it is offering unlimited calling to all numbers within the country, including Delhi and Mumbai on the MTNL network. This pack is also providing 25GB of data per month and 100 messages per day per month. It also ships a 75GB data rollover facility. Earlier, Rs. 199 postpaid plan used to offer 300 minutes for calling and unlimited on-net calling for a whole month. This revision comes soon after BSNL joined hands with YuppTV to offer content from all leading apps.

