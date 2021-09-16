BSNL Offering More Benefits With Rs. 365 Days Prepaid Pack News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL offers several prepaid packs to offers data, calling, and content benefits to its customers. In fact, BSNL is the only telecom operator that is providing annual validity with Rs. 398 pack. This pack also offers unlimited data along with one-month validity.

This means BSNL packs are not less than other telecom operators despite it is not providing 4G services. So, in that way, we are listing all BSNL plans, which are providing 2GB and 3GB data per day under Rs. 500.

BSNL Prepaid Plans With 2GB Data Per Day

The Rs. 187 is providing 2GB of data daily along with unlimited calling. It ships 100 messages per day for 28 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 199, where users will get the same data per day, unlimited calling, but users will only get 250 minutes for calling for only 30 days.

BSNL Prepaid Plans With 3GB Data Per Day

The company offers Rs. 247 and Rs. 250 plans. These packs also ship 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling with FUP 250 minutes. This pack also ships 100 messages per day for only 40 days period. Then, there are BSNL to work from home packs that are priced at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251. Both packs are providing 40GB and 70GB of data for only 28 days.

Coming to the annual plans of the state-run telecom operator BSNL offers 2GB of data every day for 365 days. This pack is priced at Rs. 365, where users will get unlimited calling, free caller tunes, Lokdhun content, and 100 messages per day.

Moving to the Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea plans that offer 2GB of data per day. It is important to note that BSNL is the only telecom operator that offers a pack with 365 days period under Rs. 500.

For example, Airtel pack of Rs. 448 offers 2GB of data every day for only 56 days, while Reliance Jio offers similar data for the same period and Vodafone-Idea plans offer 4GB of data for the same period. This clearly shows that BSNL is leading the segment with 365 validity under Rs. 500.

