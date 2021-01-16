Just In
BSNL Offering OTT Benefits With Add-On Packs
BSNL has again come up with a new offer, where it is providing over-the-top (OTT) benefits to its broadband customers. This is quite surprising as other internet players have been offering similar benefits for a very long. Both Jio Fiber and Airtel are also offering similar benefits at affordable prices and that's why BSNL is losing customers.
Now, to counter both leading internet providers BSNL has started offering similar benefits at a pocket-friendly price. The newly launched offer has been designed to offer several OTT platforms to its consumers.
BSNL OTT Benefits
Notably, the company is offering OTT benefits with two packs. These packs are priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 199; however, there is a catch. Users purchasing the first pack of Rs. 129 per month has to pay the same amount for three months and after three months the pack rate will be increased to Rs. 199, reports Kerala Telecom.
The report said that the add-on pack will offer you access to Zee5 Premium, YuppTV Live, YuppTV FDFS (first-day first show), YuppTV Movies, marketing, support, and Voot select. Notably, this pack doesn't include Goods and Services Tax (GST).
The telecom operator will start offering similar benefits from January 18, 2021. The services are available for Bharat Fiber customers and other broadband customers. Notably, the subscription will enable users to get the content from all those platforms.
BSNL Vs Airtel Xstream Vs Jio Fiber Internet Plans
Although this plan of BSNL is quite affordable. However, if we compare this pack with Airtel and Jio Fiber benefits, then the latter is providing several benefits, especially content from the OTT application without any extra cost.
