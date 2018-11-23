ENGLISH

    The tariff war is going to get more aggressive as State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with new plan for its prepaid users of Rs 78.

    BSNL offers 2GB data for 10 days at Rs. 78

     

    Under this new plan, the company is providing 2GB daily data, unlimited calling and users are allowed to made calls to the number in Delhi and Mumbai circle, Telecomtalk reported.

    According to a report the plan is valid for 10 days that means 20 GB data and it is valid in 20 circles where the telco is operating.

    The new plan will compete with private telecom players like Vodafone and Airtel's Rs 65 and Rs 95.

    Meanwhile, the company has extended the validity of Bumper Offer till January 31, 2019.

    However the plan is applicable to the following unlimited plan vouchers - Rs 186, 429, 485, 666, and 999 as "Festive tohfa" for 60 days for new customers, while existing BSNL users will get this data offer on these unlimited STVs - Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, and 448.

    The company has also announced that it is providing connectivity for first Multi-modal Waterways Project.

    The project aims to develop the stretch of the river between Varanasi and Haldia (main port) for navigation of large vessels. BSNL was associated with the project by providing leased circuits connectivity (River Information Service) at different locations en-route.

    The objective of the project is to provide inland waterways as an economical and environment-friendly means of transportation, especially for cargo movement. BSNL was asked to provide Telecom interconnectivity between different ports for smooth operations in a time-bound manner.

